Delhi HC declines to take up PIL on sex workers' safety

Delhi HC declines to entertain PIL on protection, welfare of sex workers, LGBT members

PTI
PTI,
  • May 11 2020, 14:35 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 14:35 ist
Sex workers collect sanitary napkins at GB Road during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi High Court Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and the AAP government to take steps to protect and provide welfare measures such as food, accommodation and medicines, to sex workers and the LGBT community during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal dismissed the plea, by a lawyer, who had sought financial aid, food, shelter and medicines to sex workers and LGBT community members in Delhi to ensure their survival during the lockdown.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

A detailed order from the court giving reasons for dismissal is awaited.

Advocate Anurag Chauhan, in his petition, had also asked for constituting a committee for rehabilitation of sex workers.

The petition had also sought setting up of a separate helpline to counsel them and address their problems during the period of the pandemic.

The petitioner said he had given a representation to the Delhi Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor on May 2, highlighting the grievances of the sex workers and the members of the LGBT community but no steps were taken, hence he moved the court.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi
Delhi High Court
AAP government
LGBTQ
sex workers

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

People more worried about health of loved ones: study

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 