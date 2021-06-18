Delhi HC takes cognisance of Covid norm violations

Delhi HC takes cognisance of Covid norm violation in markets, says breach will hasten 3rd wave

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 18 2021, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 12:21 ist
People visit a crowded Chandni Chowk market that reopened after Delhi government eased Covid-induced restrictions, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of Covid-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave which cannot be permitted at all.

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for Covid-19 protocols by street vendors in markets.

"We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don't know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely," the bench observed.

