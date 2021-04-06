Delhi imposes night curfew from Tuesday till April 30

Amid surging Covid-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 PM to 5 AM till April 30 while allowing essential services.

With this, Delhi joins Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Punjab, and Gujarat where night curfew has been imposed.

"There shall be night curfew on movement of individuals...in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect from 10 PM to 5 AM till 30 April 2021 or further orders, whichever is earlier," an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in an order.

Government officials, private medical personnel, including doctors and nurses and officials related to functioning of embassies are exempted from night curfew and could travel anytime but will have to produce I-cards.

However, exemptions have been provided to persons who are going for Covid-19 vaccination on production of an e-pass, as the national capital immunisation was extended round-the-clock.

People dealing with shops, banks, insurance, ATMs, media, telecommunication, internet, delivery of essential services, petrol pumps, cold storage chains and private security services can also travel provided they produce e-passes issued by concerned district magistrates.

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical services are fully exempted from night curfew. People coming to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals are allowed to travel on production of valid tickets.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement for transportation of essential or non-essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements, the order said.

The order noted that the situation of Covid-19 in Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sudden increase in cases in the recent past along with a high positivity rate.

As an increase in cases has been witnessed, Maharashtra has imposed night curfew from 8 PM to 7 AM on Monday. A complete lockdown imposed on weekends from on Friday 8 PM to 7 AM.

Ten districts -- Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur -- in Odisha are witnessing night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM.

Gujarat also extended the night curfew in four major cities -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot till April 15 . The night curfew will continue between 9 pm and 6 am till April 15.

Punjab also extended restrictions till April 10 to curb spread of the virus. Eleven districts in Punjab are having night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM.