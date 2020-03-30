Delhi LG orders strict action against DMs, DCPs for violation of lockdown rules

Delhi LG orders strict action for lockdown violation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2020, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 16:44 ist
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday gave directions for strict action against district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for any violation of the ongoing 21-day lockdown in their respective areas, officials said.

The lieutenant governor also directed DMs and DCPs that anyone found roaming without e-pass or valid reason during the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, would be sent to district shelters set up by the administration.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The directions were issued at a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, DMs and DCPs via video-conferencing.

So far, 72 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.

Track state-wise coronavirus positive cases tally here

According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29. 

