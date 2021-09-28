Delhi man dies by jumping in front of moving metro

Delhi man kills self by jumping in front of moving metro train coach

The police said the man jumped in the gap between two coaches of a train going towards Dwarka from Vaishali around 3.30 pm on platform no. 2 at the station

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 22:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping in the gap between two coaches of a moving Delhi Metro train at a station on the Blue Line on Tuesday, leading to a brief delay in services, officials said.

The Delhi Metro's Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in the national capital and the Noida City Centre.

The deceased, Nihal Singh, was a resident of Najafgarh, police said.

Services between Yamuna Bank and Vaishali were briefly delayed due to the incident which took place at the Anand Vihar ISBT station, DMRC officials said.

"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Yamuna Bank and Vaishali due to a passenger on track at Anand Vihar ISBT. Normal service on all other lines," the transporter had tweeted around 4:10 pm.

The police said the man jumped in the gap between two coaches of a train going towards Dwarka from Vaishali around 3.30 pm on platform no. 2 at the station.

A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card was found on him, but no suicide note was recovered from the spot, a senior police official said.

Services on the section were resumed after a while.

Around 4:20 pm, the Delhi Metro tweeted: "Blue Line Update Normal services have resumed."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Delhi Metro
Suicide
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

 