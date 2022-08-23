Delhi News Live: Kejriwal, Sisodia to interact with youth today on second day of Gujarat visit

Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia to interact with youth today on second day of Gujarat visit
Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwaland his deputy Manish Sisodia will on Tuesday interact with youth in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on the issues of education and employment on the second day of their visit to the state where elections are due later this year. On Monday, the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders participated in a programme in Himmatnagar where they interacted with voters. AAP national convenerKejriwaland Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, will hold a town hall meet on education and employment on Tuesday with youth from Gujarat in Bhavnagar, a state party official said.
11:42
Everyone repeatedly asked Sisodia to come to Gujarat: Kejriwal
आज गुजरात के युवाओं के साथ संवाद है। युवा देश का भविष्य हैं।लेकिन आज युवा बेरोज़गारी से परेशान है, निराश है
कल से मनीष भी मेरे साथ गुजरात में हैं।बच्चे और युवा मनीष से मिलकर बहुत ख़ुश हुए।सब चाहते हैं दिल्ली जैसे गुजरात में भी शिक्षा ठीक हो।सबने मनीष को बार बार गुजरात आने को कहा
Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, being hounded: Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal defended his senior party leader, and Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia against the CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s liquor policy.
ACB arrests nursing orderly for demanding bribe for admitting injured in Delhi hospital
The Delhi Government's Anti-Corruption Branch on Monday arrested a nursing orderly of G B Pant Hospital for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 to get an injured admitted in another hospital, officials said.
The accused, 48-year-old Rasheed Ahmed, resident of staff quarters, GB Pant Hospital was working as Nursing Orderly in the Endoscopy department of the facility, they said.
The matter came to light when 62-year-old resident of Geeta Colony approached Anti-Corruption Branch, with the grievance that on August 18, Mukesh Kumar who was hired as labourer by him, was injured during the construction work at his house. - PTI.
AAP claims MLAs offered Rs 5 crore to leave party, join BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP_ on Tuesday again called out the BJP for trying to break the party. He also claimed that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 5 crore to leave the party and join BJP.
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the BJP is establishing Operation Lotus by toppling state governments and alliances, betraying the mandate of the people.
Read more
AAP leader Sanjay Singh to address media at 1:30 pm today
Delhi CM Kejriwal, his deputy Sisodia to interact with youth today on second day of Gujarat visit
Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwaland his deputy Manish Sisodia will on Tuesday interact with youth in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on the issues of education and employment on the second day of their visit to the state where elections are due later this year. On Monday, the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders participated in a programme in Himmatnagar where they interacted with voters. AAP national convenerKejriwaland Sisodia, who is the education minister of Delhi, will hold a town hall meet on education and employment on Tuesday with youth from Gujarat in Bhavnagar, a state party official said.
Everyone repeatedly asked Sisodia to come to Gujarat: Kejriwal
'AAP has audio recording of BJP's offer to Sisodia, will release it when time comes'
The AAP has the audio recording of the BJP's "offer" to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that all cases against him will be dropped if he switched sides, sources in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said on Monday.
Read more
Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, being hounded: Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal defended his senior party leader, and Delhi’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia against the CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s liquor policy.
Read more
ACB arrests nursing orderly for demanding bribe for admitting injured in Delhi hospital
The Delhi Government's Anti-Corruption Branch on Monday arrested a nursing orderly of G B Pant Hospital for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000 to get an injured admitted in another hospital, officials said.
The accused, 48-year-old Rasheed Ahmed, resident of staff quarters, GB Pant Hospital was working as Nursing Orderly in the Endoscopy department of the facility, they said.
The matter came to light when 62-year-old resident of Geeta Colony approached Anti-Corruption Branch, with the grievance that on August 18, Mukesh Kumar who was hired as labourer by him, was injured during the construction work at his house. - PTI.