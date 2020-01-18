Delhi Police can detain people under NSA until April 18

A fresh notification has been issued empowering Delhi Police Commissioner to detain people under National Security Act in the national capital.

According to the notification, the Lieutenant Governor has directed that Police Commissioner may exercise the powers of detaining under the NSA between January 19 and April 18.

Officials said this was a routine order that is issued from time-to-time. However, with ongoing anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and Delhi elections, questions were raised over the notification.

Later on Friday night, Delhi Police issued a fresh appeal to anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh to allow traffic on the stretch they had blocked.

"We appeal to agitators at Road No. 13A Shaheen Bagh to understand the sufferings that the complete highway blockade is causing to residents of Delhi and NCR, senior citizens, emergency patients and school-going children. The matter has also come up before the High Court," it said in the appeal posted on Twitter.

"We again urge protesters to cooperate & clear the road in the larger public interest," it said.