Delhi cops remove barricades outside UK High Commission

Delhi Police remove extra barricades outside British High Commission

Move comes days after Indian tricolour at country's High Commission in London was pulled down by pro-Khalistan activists

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 22 2023, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 17:43 ist
Workers during removal of security barricades outside the UK High Commission in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Police have removed barricades "that created hurdles" for commuters outside the British High Commission here but the security of the diplomatic mission remains intact, officials said on Wednesday.

The move by Delhi Police has come days after the Indian tricolour at the country's High Commission in London was pulled down by pro-Khalistan activists.

"The security arrangements outside the British High Commission here are intact. However, barricades placed on the pathway towards the commission that created hurdles for commuters have been removed," a senior police officer told PTI.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the British High Commission said, “We do not comment on security matters."

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete "absence of security" after videos of pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian mission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media.

Top British officials have said the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously", as they condemned as "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable" the vandalism at the Indian mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags.

