Delhi pollution: SC tells Air Quality Management Commission to examine relaxation 

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi Adjoining States to take a decision on relaxing ban on construction and other restrictions on industrial and other activities, imposed due to poor air quality in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said the Commission would consider the matter after taking views of various state governments.

"We direct the Commission to examine requests of various industries and organisations about relaxation of conditions imposed by virtue of our orders or otherwise as per their circulars," the bench said.

Read more: Study reveals hazardous indoor PM2.5 levels in both rich and poor households in Delhi

The court gave the Commission a week's time to look into the matter.

Following this, the bench disposed of the intervention applications filed by builders' forum, operators of sugar industries, rice and paper mills, etc.

The bench asked them to approach the commission with their grievances.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the rice manufacturers, submitted before the bench that they had made a representation in the first week of December seeking relaxation, but the Commission has not decided it yet.

The bench responded that till now there was no question of relaxation.

"We are all in Delhi, we all know the condition, just now, it started improving," the bench said.

As senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, contended that the government has given a list of 26 hospitals, in connection with construction activity, but court had last time only mentioned seven in its order.

The bench said the Commission would examine the matter.

The court also directed the state governments to file affidavits showing compliance with the order in connection with the payment of minimum wages to labourers during the period of construction ban.

Appearing for PIL petitioner Aditya Dubey, senior advocate Vikas Singh said things have become better now and the critical period is over. He, however, said, the court would require to give proper hearing to the issue of stubble burning and air quality standards for Delhi.

Watch the latest DH videos: