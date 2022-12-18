Delhi hits 6.2 degrees; air quality 'very poor'

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees; air quality 'very poor'

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Dec 18 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 16:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning and the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the meteorological department said.

Also Read: NHRC summons chief secretaries of Delhi, 3 neighbouring states over air pollution

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 315 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 24 degrees Celsius. 

New Delhi
India News
Air Quality Index
Pollution
IMD

