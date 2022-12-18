Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees; air quality 'very poor'

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning and the minimum temperature in the city settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am, the meteorological department said.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 315 at 9 am.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 24 degrees Celsius.
