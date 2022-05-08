Delhi reports 1,422 Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

Delhi reports 1,422 Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities

A total of 26,647 Covid tests were conducted in the national capital on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2022, 21:06 ist
  • updated: May 08 2022, 21:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Delhi reported 1,422 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths due to the viral disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

A total of 26,647 Covid tests were conducted in the national capital on Saturday, it showed.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 infection tally rises to 18,94,254, while the death toll stands at 26,179, according to the bulletin.

The city reported 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent and two deaths on Saturday.

It had on Friday logged 1,656 Covid-19 cases, the highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

What's Brewing

Religious rift over legal abortion on display in US

Religious rift over legal abortion on display in US

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

Vitamin C most sought after to keep skin issues at sea

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

How Mother's Day came to be celebrated: Origin, history

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

 