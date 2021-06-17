Delhi reports 158 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths; positivity rate slips to 0.20%

Delhi reports 158 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

These 10 fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,886

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 17 2021, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 17:15 ist
158 cases and 10 deaths were reported, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to coronavirus infection. Credit: PTI File Photo

The national capital has recorded 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 158 fresh cases of the disease while the positivity rate has dipped to 0.20 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Thursday.

These 10 fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,886. The national capital had on April 3 recorded 10 deaths due to Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 212 cases and 25 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent. It had on the previous day registered 228 cases with a 0.32 per cent positivity rate and 12 deaths.

On Thursday, 158 cases and 10 deaths were reported, indicating a significant fall in the count of daily fatalities due to coronavirus infection.

On June 14, the city had registered 131 cases and 16 deaths. On March 8, it had witnessed 239 cases while on February 22 there were 128 cases of Covid-19, according to official figures.

Delhi
Covid-19
Coronavirus

