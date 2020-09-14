Delhi riots: Police summons Rahul Roy, Saba Dewan

PTI
New Delhi,
  Sep 14 2020
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 15:15 ist
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control. Credit: AFP Photo

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, official sources said on Monday.

They said that Dewan and Roy have been asked to join the investigation on Monday.

It comes a day after police arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) for his alleged role in the riots.

He was arrested by the Special Cell after 11 hours of interrogation.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. 

Delhi
Riots
Delhi-NCR
anti-CAA protest
JNU

