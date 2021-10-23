Delhi commuters asked to avoid stretch of Mathura Road

Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to avoid stretch of Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur

Due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass, Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur is damaged and under repair

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 23 2021, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 12:26 ist
A view of a massive traffic jam in ITO in New Delhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised commuters to avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass.

The traffic unit of the Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform people.

Due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass, Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur is damaged and under repair. Only one lane is operational. In order to avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid this route, it said.

"Vehicles coming on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan seeking to turn left towards Badarpur are advised to take C V Raman Marg-Mathura Road or Ashram flyover-Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for Badarpur.

"Likewise, traffic on Mathura Road from Nizamuddin seeking to cross Ashram for Badarpur are advised to turn right and take Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for their onward journey," it said in the tweet.

