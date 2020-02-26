Delhi violence: High Court holds special hearing to provide immediate medical care to victims

The Delhi High Court held a special hearing at 12.30 am on Wednesday to ensure "safety of the lives of the injured and immediate medical attention to the victims" of violence that ensued in North East parts of Delhi.

The court directed Delhi Police to give "safe passage (to the injured) by deploying all forces at its command".

The police have to ensure "the victims received immediate emergency treatment if not at the GTB Hospital then at the LNJP hospital or Maulana Azad Hospital or any other government hospital", its order said.

A special hearing by a bench of Justices S Muralidhar and A J Bhambhani was conducted on a petition by Rahul Roy. The hearing took place at the residence of Justice Muralidhar.

The petitioner led by advocate Suroor Mander contended that the injured victims in the riots could not be shifted from Al Hind Hospital to bigger government hospital like GTB at New Dilshad Garden here.

The court after giving directions to Delhi Police put the matter for further consideration at 2.15 pm seeking a status report of compliance.

DCP East Rajesh Deo assured the High Court that the injured victims from Al Hind hospital would be evacuated to bigger hospitals.

Delhi police agreed to set up a mechanism to provide information on the treatment being provided to the victims to their friends and relatives.

At least 13 deaths and injuries to several dozens were reported in the violence that took parts in North East Delhi in clashes between pro and anti CAA protesters.

