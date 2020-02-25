Delhi violence: Mob sets tyre market on fire

Delhi violence: Mob sets tyre market on fire, blaze brought under control

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2020, 07:49am ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2020, 07:53am ist
A man pushes his damaged scooter past a burning petrol pump during a clash between people supporting a new citizenship law and those opposing it, in New Delhi

A mob set a tyre market on fire at Gokulpuri area on Monday night during violence over amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, an official said.

A call about the massive blaze was received around 8.30 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were sent, the fire department official said.

Several shops were gutted in the fire, the official said, adding that it was brought under control by 11.40 pm and the cooling process was underway.

A head constable was among the four people killed and at least 50 were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi, turning it into a battlefield on Monday with frenzied protesters torching houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Violence
Citizenship Act
Fire
Comments (+)
 