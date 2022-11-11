Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

The national capital's overall AQI stood at 331 at 9 am, CPCB data showed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 11:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Friday, after marginal improvement over the last few days, with a layer of smog shrouding several parts of the city.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 331 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Read | Drones, AI to fight pollution: CAQM approves 7 projects

The relative humidity was 79 per cent at 8:30 pm, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

The Delhi government had on Monday decided to reopen primary classes from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home in view of an "improvement" in the city's air quality over the last few days.

The Commission for Air Quality Management had said on Thursday that it will review the air pollution situation in Delhi on Friday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
Air Quality Index
Air Pollution

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

 