Despite killing of 133 militants this year, over 200 ultras still active in Kashmir

Despite killing of 133 militants in Kashmir this year, number of active ultras have not decreased compared to the last year as local recruitment and fresh infiltration from across the border has ensured that the number remains over 200.

Sources told DH that nearly 100 local youths have joined militant ranks in Kashmir this year while 15-20 militants infiltrated into the Valley from Pakistan. While 207 militants were killed last year, 174 locals had joined militant ranks.

The spate of recruitment suggests that the counter-offensive of security forces is proving to be a zero-sum game, as for every militant killed a new one is immediately being recruited.

However, in 2020, not many militants had infiltrated into Kashmir from Pakistan compared to this year. “There are 35-40 Pakistani terrorists presently active in Jammu and Kashmir. While a dozen among them are affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit, the rest are with Lashkar-e-Taiba,” they revealed.

Sources said the Pakistani terrorists active in Kashmir are dodging the security forces with the help of a well-knit network of over-ground workers (OGWs).

“Pakistani terrorists, who are present in the Valley, are using newly-recruited hybrid militants to attack security forces, carry out target killings and grenade attacks. These hybrid militants have no police record and as such are not in the radar of security agencies,” they added.

A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations said militancy in Kashmir remains very much alive and kicking. Asked about the reasons for it, he said, the simultaneous recruitment of new youth into militancy and new infiltrations replenishes their depleted ranks.

Though law and order situation in Kashmir has seen a marked improvement post August 2019 when the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 was revoked, militancy incidents have seen a rise of late.

As many as 15 civilians have been killed in the Valley since October and most of these target killings were carried out by pistol-borne ‘hybrid’ or ‘part-time’ militants.

“Dozens of youth, who are not listed as militants, but radicalized and trained enough to carry out terror attacks, have been engaged by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfits in recent months. Most of them are teenagers and highly motivated,” the officer said.

“They do not cross the border for arms training nor do they go underground to commit violent acts. In a majority of cases, their motivation is pure indoctrination or the macho image associated with violence. In some cases money is also a factor as several of those arrested are from poor families,” he added.

