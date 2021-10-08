DH Toon | Lakhimpur Kheri violence – 'This too shall pass'

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a one-member Commission to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed, a senior Home Department official said on Thursday.

"A notification for the constitution of the Commission has been issued. The commission has been given two months time to probe the matter," the official said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act, 1952 (Act no. 60 of 1952), the Governor is pleased to appoint Justice High Court, Allahabad (retd) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission of enquiry with Headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri," the notification dated October 6 said.

