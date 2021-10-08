DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur Kheri violence – 'This too shall pass'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 08 2021, 04:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 04:52 ist

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a one-member Commission to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed, a senior Home Department official said on Thursday.

"A notification for the constitution of the Commission has been issued. The commission has been given two months time to probe the matter," the official said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act, 1952 (Act no. 60 of 1952), the Governor is pleased to appoint Justice High Court, Allahabad (retd) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission of enquiry with Headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri," the notification dated October 6 said.

Read More

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Narendra Modi
Yogi Adityanath
BJP
Lakhimpur
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

All you need to know about malaria vaccine Mosquirix

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

FB’s scandals & outage test users’ frenemy relationship

Railways: A window to real India

Railways: A window to real India

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

A victory marred by unsavoury practices

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

4,437 households refused to get vaccinated: BBMP survey

 