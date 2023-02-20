Disruption of House not in interest of democracy: UP CM

Disruption of House proceedings not in interest of democracy: CM Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath made the remarks ahead of the start of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Feb 20 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 14:27 ist
UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Disruption of House proceeding is neither in the interest of democracy nor for the state and the opposition should raise issues in a dignified way, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Adityanath made the remarks ahead of the start of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"There can be 'asahmati' (differences) between ruling and opposition parties. The ruling side cannot run away from answering issues of public interest. Disruption (of House) is neither in the interest of democracy nor the state," he told reporters in assembly premises.

Also Read — UP Budget session: SP MLAs stage demonstration

He said the opposition should raise issues with "shalinta" (in a dignified way) and use "Prabhavi shabdavali" (effective words) in the House.

"The budget for 25 crore people of the state will be presented on February 22. If needed, after discussion with other party leaders, the House will also meet on Saturday also," he said.

The government, he said, was ready for a discussion and will reply on all issues raised in the interest of the public.

"We should set an example by running the House in an excellent way. This is an opportunity for us to make it (House) a platform for good debate," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Indian Politics
India News
Samajwadi Party

What's Brewing

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

'China provinces among most climate-vulnerable regions'

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s cops

Dear police, put on the uniform 

Dear police, put on the uniform 

 