Dog seen moving in MP hospital with mutilated body of newborn; video goes viral

A dog was seen moving in the compound of the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar with a mutilated body of a newborn which it dropped and fled after being chased by sanitation staff there and a video of the gory incident went viral on social media soon after, evoking condemnation and disgust from netizens.

District Hospital civil surgeon Dr DK Bhargava said the incident took place on Wednesday, adding that police had been informed about it.

"Sanitary workers saw the dog carrying the half body of a newborn in the compound. It dropped the body after being chased by sticks. The baby was not born in the district hospital. Sometimes, people don't bury the bodies of newborns properly and dogs manage to dig them out," he said on Friday.

He said bodies of infants are sometimes dumped in the garbage and it may be the case in this incident.

Inspector Vivek Sharma of Kotwali police station said a probe into the incident was underway.

