Homeworld

David Lammy appointed UK Dy PM as Starmer reshuffles Cabinet after Rayner’s exit

Rayner, who also held the Housing Secretary portfolio, stepped down after admitting underpaying tax on a new home she recently bought on the south coast of England.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 17:03 IST
World newsUK

