Dog solves murder case in 30 seconds in Uttarakhand, wins award

The dog sniffed out the culprit from a row of suspects that included the victim's kin

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 12 2023, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 16:01 ist

In a first, a dog in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district's police department was nominated "best personnel of the month" for assisting cops in solving a murder case. 

A member of the canine squad, the german shepherd named Kattie, identified the suspect in "under 30 seconds".

The murder case, as per a Times of India report was registered on March 6 this year. A 21-year-old man, Shakib Ahmad, was found dead in a field under the district's Jaspur police limits, with injury marks on his body. 

Kattie was made to sniff a blood-stained cloth belonging to Shakib that was found a few metres away from his body. The dog sniffed out the culprit from a row of suspects that included the victim's kin. 

"Within 30 seconds of sniffing the cloth, she started barking at Shakib's cousin Qasim, standing second in the line, suggesting that he is the culprit," SSP of Udham Singh Nagar, Manjunath TC told the publication.

Read | Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Romio, Rambo, Honey, Julie part of NDRF rescue team

Subsequently, the police interrogated Qasim who broke down and confessed. He was then arrested.

The dog was awarded a cash reward of Rs 2,500  on March 7 along with the 'best personnel of the month' award. Kattie will be awarded with a citation and a memento, to be kept by her handler, Yogendra Raghav.

"Without her help, police would have taken time to solve the case," SHO of Jaspur, PS Danu, said. 

Kattie joined the service in 2016 and has since then, assisted in solving at least seven cases involving murder, loot, rape and other serious crimes in the district. 
 

