Don't give money to beggars, they could be 'corona spreaders': Adviser to Chandigarh Administrator

  • Jul 26 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 23:01 ist
The Adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator on Sunday appealed to city residents not to give money to beggars, saying they could be "corona spreaders".

Adviser Manoj Parida said beggars could not be jailed as begging is not a crime.

"Appeal to Chandigarh residents not to give money to beggars who rush to you at traffic points. They could be corona spreaders.... We can't jail them since beggary is not a crime. When put in shelter homes they run away to make money from streets. So simply say NO," Parida tweeted.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has witnessed a surge in coronavirus infections. It has so far reported 887 Covid-19 cases with 13 deaths.

