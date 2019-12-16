Don't share rumours on FB, Twitter, WhatsApp: Police

The Noida Police has stepped up vigilance on the ground and on social media in the wake of violent protests in Delhi and at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The police are also identifying people sharing rumours or inciting posts and issuing them warnings on social media before initiating legal action, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

He also warned of action against rumour-mongers on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

"We are establishing contact with groups of people who appear to be prone to falling prey to rumours. We are active on social media and monitoring Facebook and Twitter, getting updates on WhatsApp posts. Objectionable content and the people sharing it online are being identified and red cards (warning notice) being issued to them," Krishna told reporters.

"Strict action will be ensured against anyone indulging in fanning sentiments due to the incidents unfolding in Delhi or Aligarh and proceedings will be initiated against them under CrPC 149 (allows police action to prevent cognisable offence)," he said.

About 120 people were injured on Sunday in Aligarh and New Delhi when protesting students clashed with police during demonstrations against the amended citizenship act.

The police chief of the district adjoining the national capital also cited attempts by influential people to disrupt public order after a matter came to light that three men thrashed a biryani vendor and hurled casteist and abusive slurs in Greater Noida.

"The Noida police ensured the arrest of the culprits within 24 hours. Some people had posted provocative messages on social media. They were warned that police will initiate action against them for fanning violence or any such activity. In case of any problem, the people can approach the police," SSP Krishna said.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad had on Sunday called on the members of his Dalit emancipation group to "ensure action" following reports about the biryani vendor's assault.

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar had also taken to Twitter to share a media report about the incident, which she condemned.