Rishabh Pant's saviours to be honoured: Uttarakhand CM

Driver, conductor who saved Pant's life will be honoured: Pushkar Singh Dhami

While going to Roorkee, on Friday, Pant slept on the wheel and rammed his car into a divider

Dehradun Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said his government will honour the driver and conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus who came to the rescue of cricketer Rishabh Pant during a road accident near Roorkee.

"By saving the life of the cricketer at the risk of their own lives, the Haryana Roadways driver and conductor have set an example for others. The state government will honour them on January 26," Dhami said at the inauguration of a hostel here.

Also Watch: Saviours of Rishabh Pant to be awarded under Good Samaritan Scheme: Uttarakhand DGP

While going to his hometown Roorkee on Friday, Pant slept on the wheel and rammed his car into the divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjit, who were around and witnessed the accident, rescued Pant from the car.

They pulled him out of the car and called the police.

