DTC headquarters flooded; employees wade through knee-deep water

The headquarters of the Delhi Transport Corporation here has been flooded as its employees waded their way through the waterlogged entrance to get into the office on Wednesday.

Videos from the headquarters located at Indraprastha showed people folding their pants and holding shoes in their hands to enter the DTC headquarters.

"Earlier, this situation would arise only when it rained for many days together. But this time, knee-deep water has entered inside the headquarters. Adding to our woes, it also contains sewage water," an employee of the DTC told PTI Video.

According to officials, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) headquarter building has been in need of repair for a long time. Constructed in 1958, the redevelopment project of the headquarters and the bus depot has been a long standing proposal that has not achieved fruition till now, they said.

Northwest India has seen incessant rainfall over three days from Saturday, with many areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recording "heavy to extremely heavy" rains.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm of rain in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. The heavy rain has transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.