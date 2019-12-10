Duty-bound to form trust for Ayodhya temple: Govt to RS

The government on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that it is duty-bound to set up a new trust for the development of Ayodhya and construction of a Ram temple within three months as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday disclosed this in a written reply.

The November 9 Supreme Court judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid matter included the formulation of a scheme by the Centre, with necessary provisions for the setting up of a trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters, he said.

"Central government is duty-bound to act as per the directions and orders of the Hon'ble Court, within the stipulated time-frame," he said.

The Supreme Court on November 9 backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It also that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in Ayodhya either by the Centre or the Uttar Pradesh government.