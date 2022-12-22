ED attaches benami land worth Rs 55 cr of DMK MP A Raja

ED attaches Rs 55 crore worth of 'benami' land of DMK MP A Raja in Coimbatore

The 59-year-old Raja is currently a DMK MP from the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2022, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 20:14 ist
File photo of Andimuthu Raja. credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached a "benami" asset worth Rs 55 crore of DMK MP A Raja -- 45 acres of land in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu -- under the anti-money laundering law.

The federal agency said in a statement the land was purchased by a company allegedly linked to Raja, in lieu of granting environmental clearance to a Gurugram-based real estate company by the leader during his stint as the Union minister for environment and forests between 2004-07.

The land is held in the name of a "benami" company of Raja, the Enforcement Directorate said.

Also Read | BJP leader ‘threatens’ DMK MP A Raja over caste remarks, held

Benami means 'no name' or 'without name' and such properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased.

The 59-year-old Raja is currently a DMK MP from the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat.

The politician has been earlier in the cross hairs of the ED when his role was investigated and a charge sheet was filed against him by the agency in connection with its money laundering probe in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

A Raja
DMK
India News
Indian Politics
ED
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Christmas cakes, wine and family

Christmas cakes, wine and family

 