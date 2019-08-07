ED moves Delhi court seeking NBW against Ratul Puri

The Enforcement Directorate moved a Delhi court Wednesday seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

The move comes a day after the court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the now-scrapped Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal with AgustaWestland.

The agency Wednesday told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that Puri was non-cooperative and untraceable. The court is likely to take up the application for hearing tomorrow.

In its application, the agency said that Puri was directed to join the investigation on Tuesday but he failed to turn up before the agency.