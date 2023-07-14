Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno National Park

Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno National Park

Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas, had died at the park.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jul 14 2023, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 16:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Male cheetah Suraj, translocated from Africa, died at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, forest officials said.

It took the number of cheetahs that have died at the park in Sheopur district since March this year to eight.

Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas, had died at the park.

Suraj was found lying still in Palpur East Forest Range’s Masavani beat by a monitoring team on Friday morning. When they went closer, they found insects hovering over its neck but it then rose and ran away, said an official. A team of veterinarians and forest officials rushed to the spot and the cheetah was found dead around 9 am, the official said.

"This is for the first time that a cheetah died in the free range,” he added. There were injury marks on his back and neck, and a detailed report was awaited, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Madhya Pradesh
Kuno National Park
cheetah
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Curtain rises on Miyazaki's likely last film

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

Hollywood falters as actors' union goes on strike too

The brief, dry life of Burger King's all-cheese burger

The brief, dry life of Burger King's all-cheese burger

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch

Rocket alternative to SpaceX inches toward first launch

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

 