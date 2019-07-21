Elderly farmer commits suicide in C'garh

A 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said. The body of Goti Ram Yadav was found hanging from a tree at a field in Sothi village on Sunday morning, sub-divisional officer of police, Champa area, Udyan Behar said.

The farmer's son informed the police who then reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said.

As per preliminary information, Yadav left home early in the morning. Later, his body was found hanging from the tree located on the village outskirts, he said.

The farmer, who had three sons, was living with the youngest one.

Yadav's sons told the police that he suffered a paralytic attack a few months back and since then had been unwell, Behar said.

"The exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained. The police are also probing if he had any outstanding loans," he said.