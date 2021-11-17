Army-militant encounter underway in Kulgam

Encounter underway between security forces, militants in Kulgam

The exchange of fire is still on and further details are awaited

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 17 2021, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 17:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Wednesday evening.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pombay area of Kulgam in south Kashmir on receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces party.

The exchange of fire is still going on and further details are awaited, the official said. 

