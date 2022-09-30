Encounters break out at Shopian and Baramulla in J&K

Two encounters are underway in Kashmir between terrorists and security forces at Chitragam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district and at Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.
"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.
"Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job."
The firefights started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.
After security forces cordoned off the areas, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.
There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.
