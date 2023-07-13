Yamuna Bank metro station entry, exit closed

Entry, exit at Yamuna Bank metro station closed due to rising Yamuna level

The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2023, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 12:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Entry and exit of passengers at the Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

The swollen Yamuna has crossed the danger mark, breaching the all-time record of 1978, flooding low-lying areas near the banks.

"Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Read | Yamuna water at record level; spills onto Delhi streets

The Delhi Metro authorities also said that the approach road leading to the Yamuna Bank station is currently inaccessible.

"Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, interchange facility is available," the DMRC said in another tweet.

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.53 metres by 10 am on Thursday. It is expected to rise further, according to the Central Water Commission, which has termed it an "extreme situation".

