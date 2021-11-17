Ex-HC judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor Lakhimpur violence case probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe and to ensure "absolute impartiality fairness and independence in the investigation".

A bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana also ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to include three senior IPS officers, S B Shirodkar, Deepinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the Special Investigation Team.

The court said it would hear the case after the charge sheet was filed and a report was received from the retired judge.

The CJI pronounced the order in the matter arising out of a letter written by advocate Shiv Kumar Tripathi and another.

With regard to issue of compensation, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said there was a problem as whether it should be provided to those accused of lynching of the accused.

The court had on November 15 said it would consider names of some retired apex court judge or high court judge to monitor day-to-day investigation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

On November 8, the court had slammed the Uttar Pradesh police over its handling of the probe into the case and proposed to appoint a former judge from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to monitor the ongoing investigation.

The court had then criticised the mixing of witnesses in separate FIRs lodged with regard to October 3 incident, saying it appeared the evidence was being collected in the case to protect one particular accused, in an indirect reference to prime accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, already arrested in the case.

As many as eight people, including four farmers, were killed, when a car allegedly ferrying the Union Minister's son ran over a group of protesters, gathered to oppose a programme attended by Uttar Pradesh's deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lakhimpur Kheri.

