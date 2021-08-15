Exhibition showcases Delhi's role in India's freedom struggle

Exhibition showcases Delhi's role in freedom struggle

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday inaugurated an archival exhibition here to showcase the history of Delhi and its role in the freedom struggle as the country celebrated the 75th Independence Day.

The exhibition titled "Freedom Struggle in Delhi", was organised at Delhi Secretariat by the General Administration Department in collaboration with the Department of Delhi Archives.

The exhibition showcased events of India's freedom struggle in Delhi starting from the first war of independence in 1857 up to 1947, a statement from the deputy CM's office said.

"The exhibition is a showcase of the vibrant history Delhi has, and the great fight put up by our freedom fighters for an independent India. The path to peace and non-violence enshrined by Mahatma Gandhi will continue to be great learning for all of us for years on," Sisodia said.

The exhibition displayed the works of freedom fighters, especially Mahatma Gandhi’s struggle for peace and non-violence.

It also noted the role played by Hindu-Muslim unity and Delhi women in the freedom struggle.

"Satyawati, Parvati Devi Didwania, Aruna Asaf Ali, Ved Kumari, Brij rani, Memo Bai were some of the leading women of Delhi who participated in the movement. They widely participated in the picketing of shops and agitations launched against the sale of foreign goods," the statement said.

It said teachers and students of Delhi colleges including St Stephen's College, Hindu College and Ramjas remained at the forefront of the freedom struggle. 

