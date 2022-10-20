Experts fear death of African cheetah in Kuno

Top wildlife biologists on Wednesday said they fear the death of African cheetahs due to human-cheetah conflict that may arise from the unscientific approach adopted by the Union government to introduce them in the Kuno Palpur sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

“The action plan appears to have substantially over-estimated cheetah carrying capacity at the first release site. We anticipate that neither Kuno National Park, which is only 748 sq km in area, unfenced, harbouring about 500 feral cattle and surrounded by a forested landscape with 169 human settlements nor the other landscapes considered are of the size and quality to permit self-sustaining and genetically viable cheetah populations,” they said. “Adopting such a speculative and unscientific approach will lead to human–cheetah conflicts, death of the introduced cheetahs or both, and will undermine other science-based species recovery efforts, both globally and within India.”

Four Bengaluru-based biologists, including noted tiger expert Ullas Karanth from the Centre for Wildlife Studies, teamed up with colleagues from Europe, Australia and South Africa to share their concerns on the Union environment ministry’s Rs 90 crore African cheetah introduction programme that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday last month.

Sharing their views in a correspondence published in ‘Nature Ecology and Evolution’, the scientists said India’s plan was based on three unsubstantiated claims: (1) that cheetahs have run out of space in Africa, (2) that India currently has sufficient and suitable space for them and (3) that conservation translocations have been successful in wild cheetah range restoration efforts.

The action plan also speculated that such a translocation would trigger conservation of grassland and open forest ecosystems in India.

“The plan ignores crucial scientific findings on free-ranging cheetahs. This can prove to be a costly mistake because the cheetah carrying capacities assumed in the plan relies entirely on projections made from a single, likely flawed, density estimate from Namibia from over a decade ago,” said Arjun Gopalaswamy, Founder and Chief Scientist, Carnassials Global (India), the lead author of this letter.