2 explosions rock Jammu airport; Bomb squad rushed

Explosions heard inside Jammu airport; bomb squad, forensic team rushed

There were no immediate reports of any casualties

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 27 2021, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 07:56 ist

Two explosions within a gap of five minutes rocked the high security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The explosions took place around 1.45 am. The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

The area was sealed by security forces within minutes, the officials said.

Senior officials, police and forensic experts rushed to the scene.

There is no official word on it as of now. Further details are awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Explosion

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Poor and rich above 18 to get free jabs'

DH Toon | 'Poor and rich above 18 to get free jabs'

All Aboard! 1st cruise ship since pandemic to set sail

All Aboard! 1st cruise ship since pandemic to set sail

Coronavirus may have existed more than 20,000 years ago

Coronavirus may have existed more than 20,000 years ago

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

This discovery may add species to human family tree

This discovery may add species to human family tree

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

 