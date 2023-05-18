Explosives recovered from busted terror module in J&K's Poonch

Explosives recovered from busted terror module in J&K

The explosive materials were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad, security forces said

  • May 18 2023, 11:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Security forces on Thursday busted a suspected terror hideout and seized explosive materials in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

A search operation was launched by the 39 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group in the district's Salani area during which the Army's sniffer dogs detected some suspicious improvised explosive devices (IED) and other materials from a hideout, the official sources said.

Also Read | India boosts security for G20 meeting in Kashmir after attacks

The explosive materials were destroyed by a bomb disposal squad, they said.

Mendhar SHO Sajad Ahmed said a suspected IED was recovered.

It was destroyed in the presence of the village sarpanch and other prominent persons of the area, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism
Indian Army

