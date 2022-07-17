Farmers' groups celebrate Dhankhar's nomination for VP

Farmers' groups felicitate J P Nadda after BJP names Jagdeep Dhankhar as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

A number of farmers in attendance were from the Jat community

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 19:27 ist
BJP's decision to name Jagdeep Dhankhar as the NDA's VP candidate has been lauded by some farmers' groups. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after the BJP named Jagdeep Dhankhar as the ruling NDA's vice presidential candidate, farmer groups from different regions felicitated party president J P Nadda on Sunday and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

BJP leaders said farmers, especially from Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh, met Nadda to express their happiness at the choice of Dhankhar, a Jat leader from Rajasthan who is currently West Bengal governor.

Also Read | Dhankhar rewarded by BJP for antagonising Mamata: West Bengal minister

A number of farmers were from the Jat community.

BJP 'kisan morcha' (farmers' wing) head Rajkumar Chahar said farmers wanted to convey their thanks to the party leadership for elevating Dhankhar, whose win in the vice presidential poll is all but certain due to the party's strong majority in the electoral college.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar's knowledge of ground problems, Constitution to be beneficial to country: Amit Shah

The party has highlighted Dhankhar's rise from his humble beginning in a farmer's family in Jhunjhunu. Nadda had lauded him as "kisan putra" (farmer's son).

It is hopeful that his Jat and farming background will help him connect with the agrarian community, which is concentrated in Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh. Jats are the largest caste in Haryana and Rajasthan and are influential in western UP.

