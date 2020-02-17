Father tries to marry off 13-yr-old girl for running over calf in Madhya Pradesh: Report

A man in Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh tried to marry off his minor daughter after a panchayat directed him to do so for accidentally running over a calf, reported The Indian Express. The report added that local administration and police were able to stop the wedding ceremony.

The publication reported that it is common practice in some parts of the state to direct such punishments for people who accidentally kill cows. Such punishments include the “culprit” throwing a feast for the villagers, taking a dip in the Ganga among others. Some villagers believe that Kanyadaan or giving away a daughter irrespective of her age is the best way to atone for the “sin” of accidentally killing a cow.

The father of the minor girl was riding a two-wheeler when he accidentally hit a calf, the in-charge of Pathariya police, B D Singh told the publication. The father took a dip in the Ganges and was ready to throw a feast but the villagers didn’t come through, who later told him to marry off his daughter as making amends, added the report.

A team from the state’s Women and Child Development (WCD) department and police tried to stop the ceremony encountering resistance after receiving a tip-off Friday. The family at first claimed that the girl is not a minor, the website reported.

Anita Mourya, the supervisor at the WCD told the publication that the girl and her parents were illiterate and were not able to provide documents to prove her age. However, the girl’s Aadhar card states that her date of birth is January 1, 2007 which makes the girl just 13-years-old.