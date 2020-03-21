FIR against singer Kanika Kapoor; Two more cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh

FIR against COVID-19 infected singer Kanika Kapoor

The singer has been charged with deliberately spreading infection and also violation of section 144 by attending parties

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Mar 21 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 17:18 ist
Singer Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor Instagram)

Four FIRS were lodged against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who had attended several programs in which many VIPs were present, before being tested positive for coronavirus. 

The singer has been charged with deliberately spreading infection and also violation of section 144 by attending parties. UP government has invoked the provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Kanika, who was admitted to the hospital, had arrived here from London on March 15 and had spent time with her parents at her residence at multi storied apartment building in Mahanagar area.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

She had also attended a host of programs in the city in which BJP MP Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, UP health minister Jai Pratap and several bureaucrats were  present.

The administration, however, found itself on the back-foot after, contrary to the claims of the officials, it turned out that there was no arrangement to screen the passengers at the domestic terminal at Lucknow Airport.

The officials' claim of informing Kanika about the infection also blew up in their face as they should then have sent her to the hospital instead of allowing her to go home.

According to the sources, the officials are now trying to change the FIRs and remove the discrepandices.

Meanwhile 28 persons, including UP health minister Jai Pratap, who had also attended one of her parties, tested negative for the virus, sources said.

Two more persons, however, tested positive for the virus in the state on Saturday. A society at Noida was put under lockdown after a man was found to be infected there.

In Moradabad town, about 350 kilometres from here, a woman, who had recently returned from the USA, tested positive for the virus. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 26.

