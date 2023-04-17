FIR over security lapse at Navjot Sidhu's Patiala house

FIR lodged after 'security lapse' at Navjot Singh Sidhu's Patiala residence

CCTV footage of the area around Sidhu's house is being scanned to probe the incident

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh ,
  • Apr 17 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 14:24 ist
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. credit: PTI File Photo

The Punjab Police has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged security lapse at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's Patiala residence, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blanket wrapped around his body, was spotted on the terrace of his residence. He added that the person escaped after a servant raised an alarm.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of Patiala jail after 10 months, slams Centre

A police official in Patiala said a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.

CCTV footage of the area is being scanned, he added.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sidhu said he had spoken to the Punjab Police chief and the SSP of Patiala over the issue.

"This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab," he tweeted.

