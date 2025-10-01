India says highly unlikely that UN peace forces will be deployed in Ukraine, Gaza

<p>New Delhi: It is highly unlikely that UN peacekeeping forces will be deployed in Ukraine or Gaza given the composition of the United Nations Security Council, a senior Indian defence ministry official said on Wednesday.</p><p>The official, Vishwesh Negi, was speaking at a press conference of the conclave of army chiefs of United Nations troop contributing countries in New Delhi.</p>.Gaza flotilla says drone activity has increased as it nears destination.<p>He was replying to questions about the possibility of deployment of UN peacekeepers in Ukraine and Gaza.</p><p>India is among the largest contributors of troops and police to UN peacekeeping missions and is considered a prominent player in the functioning of UN peacekeeping forces.</p>