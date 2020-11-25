Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.
According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 9.56 pm on Tuesday following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Later, three more fire engines were dispatched to douse the blaze.
Nine fire vehicles are currently on the spot to control the blaze at the site, they said.
Further details are awaited.
