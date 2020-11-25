Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi

Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi

Nine fire vehicles are currently on the spot to control the blaze at the site

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 14:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 9.56 pm on Tuesday following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Later, three more fire engines were dispatched to douse the blaze.

Nine fire vehicles are currently on the spot to control the blaze at the site, they said.

Further details are awaited.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Firefighters

What's Brewing

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

 