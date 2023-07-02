Fire breaks out at sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony; firefighting ops under way

Fire on Sunday broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony, reported news agency ANI. At least two people, including an elderly woman, were rescued by the Delhi Police and fire services.
Several fire tenders are present at the spot.
The firefighting operations are under way.
#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony. Several fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Bv6Jezm5T5
— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023
More details are awaited.
