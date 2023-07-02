Fire breaks out at sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony

Fire breaks out at sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony; firefighting ops under way

Several fire tenders are present at the spot. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 02 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 12:35 ist
Several fire tenders are present at the spot. Credit: ANI videograb

Fire on Sunday broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony, reported news agency ANI. At least two people, including an elderly woman, were rescued by the Delhi Police and fire services.

Several fire tenders are present at the spot. 

The firefighting operations are under way.

More details are awaited.

India News
Delhi

