Fire breaks out in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area, 43 dead

At least 43 people were burnt to death when a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi area in the national capital early this morning, police and fire brigade officials said.

The blaze was reported at around 5:22 am and 30 fire tenders were rushed the spot. The firefighters managed to rescue around 50 people from residential premises in which a factory was functioning.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sunil Choudhary said most of the people were affected by smoke.

The fire broke out in a 600 square feet plot when the labourers were sleeping.

"Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. i have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis," Union Home Minster Amit Shah tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted saying, "Very very tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the incident as "extremely horrific".

"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy, " he said.