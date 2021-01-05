Five injured in cylinder blast in west Delhi

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the LPG cylinder blast around 4:54 am after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Five people, including three children, were injured on Tuesday after the wall of a house collapsed following an LPG cylinder blast in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said.

The injured include a man, woman and three children, they said, adding that all of them have been discharged after treatment.

Police said the injured do not belong to the same family.

According to Delhi Fire Service, a call about the LPG cylinder blast was received around 4:54 am after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All the five people who sustained injuries were rescued and taken to hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said, "We got a call at Hari Nagar Police Station at 4.56 am about a gas cylinder blast causing fire and collapse of building. On reaching the spot, our team found that a wall of the house had damaged and during enquiry, it was revealed that five people sustained injuries in the incident.”

All the injured were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital from where they were discharged after treatment, he said.

