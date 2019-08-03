Forces’ movement to counter threat perception: J&K guv

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said the state has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions and security forces’ movement in the Valley was to counter heightened threat perception.

“The state has no knowledge of any changes to constitutional provisions. No panic should be created by unnecessarily linking security matter with all kinds of other issues. A pure security measure is being mixed up with issues with which it has no connection,” the governor told former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led delegation, who met him at Raj Bhavan.

Malik informed the delegation that the security situation has developed in a manner which required immediate action. “There were credible inputs which were available to the security agencies regarding terrorist attacks on the Amarnath Yatra. There has been intensified shelling on the LoC by Pakistan which was responded to effectively by the Army,” he said.

“This was mentioned in the press conference yesterday (Friday) by Army Corps Commander and the DGP. Details of weapons and ammunition recovered were given and the seriousness of the threat required immediate action,” the Governor told the visiting delegation.

“It is in this context that the government had issued an advisory asking Yatris and tourists to return as soon as possible. These are a vulnerable group of people who do not know the area and are extremely vulnerable to a terrorist or a fidayeen (suicide) attack. It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to all its citizens,” he said.

Omar and the delegation members apprised the governor about the obtaining situation in the Kashmir. They also mentioned about the panic buying by people of essential commodities.

The governor requested the political leaders to ask their supporters to maintain calm and not believe exaggerated and unfounded rumours being circulated all around.